Elsa R. Borrego, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on April 9, 2023. Elsa was born on October 7, 1948 in Mexico to Leticia (Rodriguez) and Antonio Robles.
Elsa is preceded in death by her husband, Fernando Garcia Borrego and her parents.
Survivors include her son, Fernando R. Borrego and wife Leslie Flynn; step-daughters, Caroline Macias and husband Robert and Christine Pastrano and husband Jerry; step-grandchildren, Robert Macias, III, Shardee Macias and Danielle Trevino; siblings, Maria Luisa, Enrique, Jorge and Patricia; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Mission Burial Park South in San Antonio, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Enrique Robles, Jesse Valdez, Jorge Robles and her son, Fernando.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.