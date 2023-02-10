Emilia M. Rincon, also known as “Emily” passed away on January 25, 2023 at the age of 94. She was born on May 30, 1928 in Seguin, Texas to Jose Rincon Sr. and Enriquetta Martinez Rincon.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Enriquetta Rincon; sister, Angelita Rincon Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Emilio Rodriguez Sr.; brother, Jose Rincon Jr.; and her dearly beloved furry friends, Turry (Lab Mix) and Bogey and Bubba (Chihuahuas).
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Rincon Vallejo; sister-in-law, Lucia Rincon, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; JR Rodriguez, Lou Marie Eureste, Dwayne Mitchell Rincon, Nancy Rodriguez Morong, Jeremy Morong and wife Kristin, Arlene Vallejo Medina and husband Victor, Alicia Rincon Wiggins and husband Ben, and furry companion, McGee (Irish Terrier).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited by Deacon Nick Carrillo at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
