Emma Villanueva Ochoa was called Home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2023 at the age of 72. She was born on May 9, 1950 to Albert & Susie Villanueva in San Antonio, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Susie Villanueva; brothers, Tony, Albert & Manuel Villanueva; sisters, Yolanda Herrera, Frances Martinez & Olivia Villanueva; grandson, Michael Rangel and great grandson, Ivan Ashton Bernal.
She is survived by her common law husband, Adrian Medina; daughters, Nora & Arnold Hernandez, Debbie & Ruben Gomez, and Monique & Rosendo Varela; grandchildren, Robert Baltierra, Anthony Torres, Crystal Garza, Andy Hernandez, Orlando Hernandez, Susie Hernandez, Raquel Montanez, Jennifer Baltierra, Georgio Paredes, Kassandra Hernandez, Esme Hernandez, Daisy Hernandez & Stanley Hernandez; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanna Ortega, Esther Rodriguez, Connie Reyes, and brother Valentin Villanueva as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Emma was a hardworking woman up to the time of her health issue. She enjoys dancing to Tejano during her younger years. Emma treasured her time around family. She loved having BBQ’s for all her family to enjoy. She had a passion about caring for others and ALWAYS had an open door to all in need of a home. She also LOVED going to BINGO. Emma was loved by all that met her and will forever be loved and missed.
Pallbearer will be Robert Baltierra, Orlando Hernandez, Andy Hernandez, Stanley Hernandez, KC Hernandez, Roberto Nerio and Josiah Bernal.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. by Deacon Nick Carrillo. Mass will be offered on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.