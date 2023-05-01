Ervin Carter (US Army ret.) was born February 10, 1935, and died April 29, 2023.
Ervin was born in New Orleans Louisiana to Walter and Rose Lee Carter. He married Ruby Jean Barnes on April 4, 1964.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, siblings; Gloria Lee Carter and Helen Stewart, and children; Walter Fitzgerald Carter, Sandra Marie, Ervin Carter Jr., Barbara Jean, and Wayne Carter.
He is survived by his children Wesley Franklin Carter (Heather), William F. Carter, JoAnn Coleman, and James Carter. He is also survived by his siblings, Earl Junius, Mary Lee, Albert, Irish, Ophelia, Patricia, and Anderson, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ervin served in the US Army for 24 years. He served in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, and various bases around the United States.
After retiring from the Military Ervin and Ruby settled in Belmont TX where he was a dedicated member and Deacon for St. James Baptist Church.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 12 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Belmont Texas. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church the morning of the service. Interment will follow in Peaceful Hill Cemetery that adjoins the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912