Esther Carole Jones Benes, age 79 of Seguin, passed away on April 3, 2023. Esther was born on April 1, 1944 in Gonzales, Texas to Ethel Flora (Leister) and Erwin Dudley Jones.
Esther is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, William Ray Benes, Sr. her parents, and her sister-in-law, Pat Benes.
In Esther’s younger years, she loved to gamble as much as possible. She loved and was always happy to watch her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved her baby dogs – Sadie and Gracie and Josie.
Survivors include children, William Benes Jr. and wife DeDee, Richard Benes, and Ervin Dale Benes and wife Priscilla; grandchildren, Krystal Benes Youngblood and husband Cory, Chelsea Benes and significant other Gage Robles, Brandon Benes, Jordon Benes; great-grandchildren, Korbin Benes, Trip Caraway, Jaxx Youngblood, Jett Youngblood, and soon to be great-grand Baby Benes/Robles; brother-in-law, Charlie Benes; numerous nieces and nephews; other loving family members and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.