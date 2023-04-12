Esther Elizabeth Schmidt, age 97 of Seguin, passed away on April 11, 2023. Esther was born on May 5, 1925 in Belmont, Texas to Rella (Cheatham) and Marvin Preuss.
Esther is preceded in death by her loving husband, Adlai Schmidt, her daughter, Nancy Goodwin, her parents and her brothers, Marvin, Eugene and Glenn Preuss.
Survivors include her son, Mike Schmidt and wife Doreen; grandson, Michael Schmidt, Jr. and wife Angie; granddaughter, Melissa Elizabeth Locklear and husband Jake; great-grandchildren, Cole, Tate and Reid Schmidt, and Maddie, Maren, and Michael Doak Locklear; sister, Florence McQuaig and husband Marshall; brother, Billy Preuss and wife Mary Lou; sisters-in-law, Valda Preuss and Isabel Preuss; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Friedens Church followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Sonja Phillips and the Rev. Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Schmidt, Jr., Jake Locklear, Glenn Preuss, Buddy Preuss, Joey Preuss, and Danny Preuss.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Church, 2555 Friedens Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.