Esther Hilda (Mache) Vecera, 92, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in a local hospital. She was born on April 17, 1930 to Julius Mache and Minnie Lorfing and raised in a family of ten siblings in Schulenburg, Texas.
Shortly after her marriage to Joseph Vecera, the couple moved to Seguin, Texas to live and raise their family. Esther enjoyed cooking, canning vegetables from her garden, quilting and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; all nine siblings; her loving husband, Joseph Vecera of over 55 years of marriage; daughter, Carolyn Vecera; sons, Carlton Vecera and David Vecera as well as grandson, Phillip Griffin.
Esther is survived by daughter, Shirley Markgraf (Arthur, Jr.); 6 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Arthur Trey Markgraf III, Chris Markgraf, Brian Griffin, C.J. Markgraf, Matthew Markgraf, Caleb Markgraf.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jason Hill and Lyric Lalley.
A brief viewing will be on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Palmer Mortuary beginning at 1:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. a funeral procession will depart concluding the service and interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.