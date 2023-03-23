Ethel Marie Hassell Dammann, age 83 of New Braunfels, passed away on March 18, 2023. Ethel was born on December 19, 1939 in Sweetwater, Texas to Frieda Emily (Schwarz) and E. C. Hassell.
Ethel taught for over 37 years in the Schertz Cibolo Universal Independent School District. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #555 Seguin where she served in many leadership roles including Worthy Matron. Ethel was an active member of First Methodist Church Seguin and Mary and Martha Sunday School Class where she enjoyed many activities including working the Annual Pumpkin Patch.
Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd James Dammann, her daughter, Ione Dennise Dammann, and her parents.
Survivors include her son, Aaron Dammann and wife Kaylee; siblings, Chris Hassell and wife Bobbie, Joan Threet, and Earline Lively; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. at First Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathe Evins and the Rev. Ray Perales officiating and under the auspices of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 555 Seguin. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #555 Seguin Scholarship Program in memory of Ethel Dammann, P. O. Box 1470, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to First Methodist Church Seguin, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.