Eunice M. Cowan went to meet her Savior on August 5, 2023.
She grew up in San Antonio and went to college at TLC. She began teaching school in a one room schoolhouse in China Grove, TX where met Joseph Cowan, a local county agent. In 1942 they married and began their family. Soon after he began working with the US State Department, so they lived abroad in the Palauan Islands, West Africa and Korea.
When returning to the US, she went to work at Navarro and then Schertz-Cibolo school district as a teacher and later as a school counselor. Once retired she moved back to the Palauan Islands where she was the principal of a girls school. She loved her students through the years and served in both the community and church.
She is known for strength of character and never quitting on things. She went skydiving in her 80s as well as rode an elephant in Thailand and hiked on the Great Wall. She lived well and loved others but her relationship with the Lord Jesus was her utmost priority.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Cowan, Dale Cowan, Ross Cowan and daughter, Sarah Farver, their spouses as well as 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Concrete Cemetery in La Vernia at 9:00 a.m.
