Evelyn Grimm Carley, age 89 of Seguin, passed away on February 19, 2023. Evelyn was born on February 6, 1934 in Guadalupe County to Alma (Greiner) and Gottlieb Grimm.
Evelyn was a 1952 graduate of Seguin High School. She was employed at Hexcel and Wells Fargo Bank before retiring. After retirement she enjoyed baking, “Days of Our Lives,” seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and getting her “hair done.”
Evelyn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Bob D. Carley, her parents, sisters, Laura Carley and husband Ray, Lillian Grimm, Norma Stollewerk and husband Paul; brother, Raymond Grimm, and wife Elaine; brothers-in-law, Chester Carley, Willie Carley and wife, Vernelle, and sister-in-law, Mildred Blay and husband Vernon.
Survivors include sons, Jeff Carley and wife Sharen, Scott Carley and wife Betty, Spencer Carley and wife Jami and Stuart Carley and wife Mary Beth; grandchildren, Chase Carley, Casey Carley and partner Beverley, Ashlee Carley, Cyndal Crandell and husband Caleb, Dakota Carley, and Leah Vasquez; step-grandchildren, Kenneth Wick and wife Becca, Melissa Walls and husband Taylor, and Lauren Clayton and Zackery Grantham; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Dalan, Emily, Caiden, Faith, Rustin and Landon; step-great grandchildren, Rylan, Cason, Bowen and Harper; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. Interment will follow in Dugger Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Carley, Donald Carley, John Broussard, Dale Stollewerk, Roger Blay and Vernon Blay.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St. Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the Dugger Cemetery Association, c/o Sharon Herbold, 3106 Elm Creek Rd Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.