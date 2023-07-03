In 1932, Ewald Justin Rakowitz came into this world at the Rakowitz family farm in New Berlin, Texas. Ewald, age 90 was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 30, 2023
Ewald was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine (Skryzcki) Rakowitz & Kleofas Rakowitz, and his little sister Irene (Gutz) Kappmeyer.
Ewald leaves behind his loving wife, Lulabelle, his children Clayton Rakowitz & Vicki (Dennis) Collins, the son of his heart Roger (Sandee) Warncke, his grandchildren Adam Poore & Kelly Poore, his sister Helen (Rakowitz) Lynch, brother-in-law Gary Kappmeyer plus countless nieces & nephews, friends, and family.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Finch Funeral Chapel- La Vernia, and the Rosary will be recited 6 p.m. that same evening at the funeral home.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, July 6, 2023
10:00 a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
La Vernia, TX
Father Johnson Le will officiate the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Cemetery near Seguin, TX with military honors.
Pallbearers: Adam Poore, Christopher Kappmeyer, Clay Fohn, Donald Doege, Matthew Kappmeyer, & Roger Warncke
Honorary Pallbearers: Dilley Seelk & Edward Doege
