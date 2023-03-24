Floyd ‘Sergeant Easy’ Banta, of Seguin Texas, took his final breath with his loving children by his side, on March 17, 2023, and took his first steps in Heaven a moment later.
He passed at the age of 74 years and is survived by his daughters Dollene Banta and Sara [Kevin] Banta, Sons Stephen [Monica] Banta and Bill [Rehn] Bohnas; Grandchildren Jaclyn, Ryan, Autumn, Macey, Jadelynn, Damian, Kambrie, Hailey, Paisley, Katy & 5 Great-grandchildren; His loving friends; Ronnie, Ruth, Linda, Jay & Bonnie, Kevin & Elisabeth, Butch, and lastly, his faithful dog Pax.
Floyd is preceded in death by his mother Brownie Banta, father Jack Banta, brother Stan Banta, and stepdaughter Malissa West.
Floyd will always be remembered by his family and friends as a jovial storyteller of an eventful life; from his time as a young man hunting and fishing his family’s ranch, to rough work in the oil field, being a trucker on the road and tales of his time serving the Army in Vietnam and Germany. His later years in life he was dedicated to his bible studies and spreading the word of Christ.
While Floyd will be greatly missed by his friends and family, they all know that he is in Heaven “catching more fish than you can shake a stick at.”
A memorial service will be set for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 3033 Wilson Blvd, Ste 300, Arlington, VA 22201.