Frank O. Riggs, Lt. Col. U.S. Army Retired, age 79, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Harpersville, Alabama.
Frank was deployed to Vietnam for two tours. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Meritorious and Army Commendation Service medal.
After retiring from the Army, Frank and his family lived on their ranch in Seguin, Texas raising cattle and hay. After selling the ranch, Frank and Sharon moved to Harpersville, Alabama.
Frank was a member of the Seguin Sunrise Lions, American Legion Post 245, and Vietnam Pilots Association. Frank enjoyed flying his airplane and driving his collection of sport and antique cars.
Frank is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon L. Riggs, sons Christopher (BettyJo), Randall (Theresa Freeman), six grandsons, and one great grandson.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Virginia Riggs and sister Jan Kosub.
Please join his family for military honors service at 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery shelter #5, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas with Rev. Carl McCauley officiating.
Donations can be made to Lakeside Hospice, 4010 Masters, Pell City, Al 35128.