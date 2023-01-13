Friedrich “Fritz” Klein, age 96 of Marion, passed away on January 13, 2023. Fritz was born on April 8, 1926 in Mramorak, Yugoslavia to Elisabeth (Kemle) and Johann Klein.
After moving to the United States, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He will be remembered as a jack of all trades, working as an H-Vac engineer his entire career for different companies.
In his spare time, Fritz enjoyed polka dancing and fishing. He loved being a “softball grandpa” to his grandchildren and never missed a game or practice.
Fritz is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Krista Klein Coon.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Alice Zunker Klein; son, John A. Klein and wife Kristen; daughter, Deanna Klein Cotter and husband Gregg Sietsma; grandchildren, John Klein, Jr. and wife Nicole, Erika Ristow and fiancé Stephen Morgan, Amber Cotter and partner Dustin Jones, Neil Klein and Matthew Klein; great-grandchildren, Addison, Karson, Hailey, Elizabeth, Leo and Jaxon; niece, Dr. Naomi Low; other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Klein, Jr., Neil Klein, Matthew Klein, Stephen Morgan, Dustin Jones, and Delton Ristow.
Fritz will be remembered as the most loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. With a heart of gold, he always went above and beyond in everything he did.
His infectious smile and gregarious personality left a mark on every person he came across. He never hesitated to go out of his way to help anyone with anything. He would give you the shirt off his back, the food off his plate, and still ask what else he could do to help or just brighten your day. He will be greatly missed by all.
