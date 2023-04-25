Gailene A. Pence entered Heaven’s Gates and eternal rest on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on July 24, 1941, in Hardy, Arkansas to her parents, Gail and Thelma Rikard.
After graduating from Encinal High School in Alameda, California, Gailene returned to Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to attend college at Southern Baptist where she earned a two-year degree. After college, she married Lonnie Pence on May 31, 1962, in San Antonio, Tx. Together, they had five daughters: Jackie, Rhonda, Heidi, Jessica, and Lonna.
The family moved to Marion, Tx in 1968 and built a life there. Gailene began working as an administrative assistant at Green Valley Water in 1975 and continued working there for over 40 years until she retired.
Gailene loved playing Bunco and belonged to several Bunco groups over the years, where she met lifelong friends. She also enjoyed attending plays and other live performances. She found being outside, working in her garden and her flower beds to be therapeutic. Gailene was a kind, generous, and hospitable lady, who opened her home to family and friends and always made sure that everyone felt welcomed and enjoyed themselves, regardless of the occasion.
Gailene is preceded in death by Lonnie, her beloved husband of 60 years, as well as both parents, Gail and Thelma Rikard, and her in-laws, Ralph and Marian Pence.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Jackie, Rhonda, Heidi and husband Daniel, Jessica, and Lonna. She is survived by her eight grandchildren, James Story lll and wife Jessica, Kyle Schriewer and wife Stacy, Shawn Simpson, Kirk Story and wife Devin, Thelma Stegall and husband Chris, Amber Torres and husband Philip, Rachel Story, and Leah Fulgium and husband Spencer. She is also survived by six, soon to be seven, great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Nova McElwee and husband Jack, and brother, Buddy and wife Marietta Rikard. She is survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at The Country Church in Marion, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.