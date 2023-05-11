Gary Emil Strey, age 70 of Seguin, passed away on May 9, 2023. Gary was born on August 7, 1952 in Seguin, Texas to Sophie (Staats) and Emil Herman Strey.
He was a member of Seguin High School Class of 1970 and later attended Southwest Texas State University for one year. Gary was an active member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church where he was involved in many activities. He took great pride in greeting everyone every Sunday.
He worked 45 years at SMI (now CMC) in the detailing department. He joined SMI in September 1972 after a brief stint at Baenzinger’s Model Market. As a detailer, he detailed the amount of steel to be produced, the grade and fabrication required, and the delivery schedule to be met, working on a lot of highway projects. While driving with Gary, he would often point out highway projects he had worked on.
Gary was a car enthusiast and enjoyed going to various car shows. He took great pride in his 1966 Chevrolet pickup, his 1977 Chevrolet pickup and his 1979 Chevrolet Corvette. He was especially proud of his 1966 Chevrolet pickup and drove it everywhere.
He loved to hunt and hunted for many years in the Texas Hill Country and even went on several trips to Colorado with some of his friends. He also enjoyed gardening and canning with his mother. He loved to BBQ for family and church activities and was an accomplished cook in all ways.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Vernon Strey and wife Barbara; Wilburn “Billy” Strey and wife Grace; and Norman Strey.
Survivors include sisters-in-law, Sylvia (Norman) Strey and Catherine (Billy) Strey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, his Emanuel’s church family, his large SMI work family and lots of other friends, many of whom fondly referred to him as “Uncle Gary”.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kurt Strey, Erich Strey, Jr., Matthew Strey, Ryan Strey, John Strey, Kenneth Pahmayer, Bob Whitener and Randy Zunker.
For those whom desire the service can be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/@emanuelslutheranseguin
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
