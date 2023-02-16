George William Start, age 90 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on February 9, 2023 at Windsor Nursing Home in Seguin. George was born on December 4, 1932 in Burr Oak, Michigan to Kathryn (Wert) and Howard W. Start.
George retired from the State of Michigan Civil Rights Department in 1988. He and his wife Isabel (Izzy) moved to Seguin, Texas where his second career was in professional photography. He and Izzy worked together as C & S Photography and were prominently known for their photographing of many weddings and civic events throughout Seguin and surrounding communities until 2008.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 32 years, Isabel “Izzy” Cabello Start (d. 2015), his parents.
Survivors include his sons, Gary Start and Larry Start; daughter, Connie Hepler; sister, Alice Palmer; special caregivers and friends, Karen Rust and Betsy Roof; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
At George’s request there will be no funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 7815, 830-549-5912.