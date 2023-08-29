Gerald Wayne Moltz, age 73, of Seguin, went to be with the lord on August 28th, 2023. Gerald was born on February 6th, 1950 to Lorene (Wesch) and Herman “Hermie” Moltz in Seguin, Texas.
Gerald will be remembered as a loving family man and dedicated member of his community. He gave 49 years of dedication in his work with GVEC (Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative); 44 years of membership with Kiwanis Club of Seguin, and was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church of Marion.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents Lorene and Herman Moltz and his sister, Beverly Radtke.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 20 years, Judy Moltz, sons Eric Moltz and wife Tobie, Bradley Moltz and wife Lisa, Chase Moltz and wife Toni, stepchildren Janet Moore and husband Jeremy, Joseph Kriger and spouse Tonya; grandchildren Morgan, Gavin, Casten, Wren, Henley, Madison, Dylan, Elliott, Owen and Hazel, and numerous other family, close friends, and coworkers.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 1st, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas at 10:30 AM with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gerald’s name to St. John Lutheran Church or Guadalupe Regional Hospice.
