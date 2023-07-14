Geraldine “Gerri” Matthews Strickland, age 74, of Seguin, Texas passed away on July 2, 2023. She was born in Beeville, Texas on August 6, 1948, to Valesta Hildegard (Gully) and Norvil Cleo Matthews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Grady Strickland, her children, Darrell Wayne McLain and Geri Lynn McLain, and her longtime companion, Bill Cooley.
She is survived by her sisters, Deborah Matthews Lowery (Ronald) and Saralyn Matthews Hillje (Gary), numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great baby girl, great-great-baby on the way, and her fur baby, Lilly.
No services are planned at this time. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155-1593.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.