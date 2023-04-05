Gerry Felscher Mason, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on April 4, 2023. Gerry was born on March 11, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Grace Pauline (Gerald) and Walter Cheney Felscher, Sr.
Gerry is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walter C. Felscher, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Stepheny Stephenson Kelso; son, Billy Stephenson and wife Becki; grandchildren, Konni Williams and husband Galen, Karson Kelso and Camryn Elley, Kase Kelso, Cheney Stephenson, Morgan Hamilton, Chandler Stephenson, William Hamilton, Aidan Hamilton; former spouse and friend, Jimmy Stephenson and wife Vanette; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 1 to 3 p. m. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155-1593.
