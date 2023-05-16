Gilbert “Gil” Sandoval, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on May 12, 2023. Visitation will begin on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. The mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: NB firefighter allegedly choked 2 children
- Brenda Sue Schievelbein
- Seguin’s Ramirez collects gold & bronze, Shular earns silver
- Doris Jean Loera
- David Mitchell ‘Turtle’ Welsch
- Gary Emil Strey
- Lake Dunlap Dam construction nearing completion
- McQueeney, Placid dam proposals get resident’s support
- Seguin passes $7.5M softball, baseball bond
- Lois Flo Baysinger