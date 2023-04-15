Gilbert Soto Briseño passed away on April 12, 2023. He was born on October 29, 1935, in Seguin, Texas to Domingo and Maria Soto Briseño.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Julia Hernandez, Guadalupe Cerda, infant sister Elida and little brother Domingo Jr.
Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Elisa Luna Briseño; son, Eduardo Briseño (Harriet), daughters Sylvia Marmolejo (Albert), Irma Luna (Valentin), Monica Briseño, Esther Campos (Rene G.), Becky Briseño and bonus daughter/niece Eva Sands; grandchildren Nicholas Briseño, Rachel Briseño, Daniel Briseño, Alfred Briseño, Melissa Avalos, Mike Marmolejo, Vanessa Roberts, Cassi Mogford, Matthew Zamora, Ricky Campos, and Jacob Ramirez. He is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and siblings, Gloria De La Cruz (Toribio), Diana Casillas (Hunberto) and Sherry Behrendt (John).
Gilbert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a passion for helping others, always putting their needs before his own. He lived a life filled with love, laughter and adventure and loved the outdoors. He devoted his life to making a positive impact in the community. He retired from Hexcel after 42 years and volunteered at the Christian Cupboard for 18 years. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He volunteered for everything that was asked of him including teaching CCD, ushering, and helping take care of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery grounds. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, acceptance, and service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of the Guadalupe Regional Hospice Care Team; Dr. Nolan, Donna, Jimisu, Cathy “Cat”, Linda, Lyta, Magali, Angelica, Sara, and family friend Sandra Hernandez for their exceptional care and support. Their dedication and commitment will never be forgotten.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Nicolas Briseño, Daniel Briseño, Alfred Briseño, Mike Marmolejo, Jacob Ramirez, and Ricky Campos.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited by Deacon Nick Carrillo at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Gilbert to the Christian Cupboard of Seguin.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313