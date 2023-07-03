Gilbert Werner Henze, age 79 of Seguin, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Gilbert was born in Seguin, Texas on December 16, 1943, to Nora (Werner) and Oscar Henze.
Gilbert was a graduate of Seguin High School Class of 1963. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War. Gilbert was a volunteer fireman at the Seguin Fire Department and served as President of the organization for one term. In 1996, Gilbert was named Volunteer Fireman of the Year.
He was a former member of the Kiwanis Club in Seguin. He was a long-time employee of Seguin Motor Company. His last employer was with Seguin ISD as a Food Service Driver.
Gilbert was a lifelong and active member of Cross Church in Seguin, serving on the Church Council at different times. At Cross Church, he will also be remembered as a Cub Scout/ Webelos Leader of Pack 317 at the church. On Sundays or any special occasions at the church, Gilbert was always there to greet everyone and help usher as needed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Annie and Alvin Hoffmann, and his brother-in-law, Bob “Bobby” Hoffmann, and his wife Linda.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Carol Hoffmann Henze; his son, Michael Henze, and wife Jill; grandchildren, John Henze and wife Nicole and Grace Henze; brother, Robert Henze, and wife Joan; brothers-in-law, Earl Hoffmann and Larry Hoffmann and wife Sheila Hahn Hoffmann; nieces and nephews, Jeff Henze, Stacy Henze Schriewer and husband Kyle, Matthew Hoffmann and wife Daci, and Kelly Hoffmann Garcia and husband Eric; several great-nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Cross Church with The Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow at Eden Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.
For those who desire the services may be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/crosschurchseguin/.
John Henze, Larry Hoffmann, Earl Hoffmann, Jeff Henze, Matthew Hoffmann, Eric Garcia, Rusty Clopton, and John Jacobi will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Grace Henze, Nicole Peltier Henze, Kelly Hoffmann Garcia, Gavin Garcia, Myles Garcia, Logan Garcia, Holden Hoffmann, Stacy Henze Schriewer, Kyle Schriewer, Daci Hoffmann, and Aiden Durfey.
Gilbert was a friend to many and a stranger to none. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Cross Church, 814 N Bauer St, Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.