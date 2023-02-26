Harold James Bogisch passed through death to eternal life on February 25, 2023 at the age of 91. Harold was born on November 15, 1931 to Pastor Siegfried A. Bogisch and Leona Hill Bogisch in Temple, Texas.
He is survived by his five children, Laurie Bogisch Perryman, Tim (and Jo Ann) Bogisch, Tammy Bogisch, Steven Bogisch and Karen Bogisch, grandchildren Thomas Jefferson Perryman IV (and Jenna), Angela Perryman, Tiffany (and Alex) Mireault, Ashley (and Thomas) Goins, and Brandon Bogisch, and two great grandchildren, Madelyn Mireault and Josephine Mireault.
Harold was a 1949 graduate of Seguin High School, received a Bachelor's degree from Texas Lutheran College (now University) in 1953, and a Master of Education degree from Southwest Texas University (now Texas State). He served as a teacher and administrator in North East Independent School District in San Antonio and Vice President for Development and Public Relations at Texas Lutheran College from 1969 to 1984.
Harold was Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Charity Funds Unlimited, a professional fund-raising consulting firm, which served over 75 clients in seven states and five causes in Seguin over a 20-year period.
After retirement he became an active community volunteer. He was co-founder of the Seguin Unit of the Salvation Army, including serving 12 years as its president. He was also active in the Guadalupe County Detention Ministry serving on the board and leading Bible studies community in the Guadalupe County Detention Center. He was involved with other local organizations including 15 years in the Seguin Noon Rotary Club and as a board member of the Silver Center.
Harold’s faith was an important part of his life and something he shared with others. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin, serving as church council president and on various church committees.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sherline Marquardt Bogisch, whom he married on August 25, 1956, his parents Siegfried and Leona Bogisch, sister Evelyn Ruth Bogisch, and son-in-law Mike Perryman.
After their children left home, Harold and Sherline enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, including visiting each of the 254 county courthouses in Texas and 45 of the state capitols, including two trips to Alaska.
The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels and their wonderful caregivers who provided compassionate care for Harold for the last two years, especially Kyleen, Crystal, Bernice, Sarah and Charlene, as well as Guadalupe Regional Hospice and his hospice nurse Cindi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Stan Meyer and the Rev. Daniel Cave officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
For those who desire the service may be live streamed at www.facebook.com/FaithLutheranChurchSeguinTx.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harold and Sherline Bogisch Scholarship Fund at Texas Lutheran University, c/o Texas Lutheran University Development Office, 1000 West Court St., Seguin, Texas 78155-9989.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.