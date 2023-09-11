Helen Heinen Coleman Guynes, age 75 of Seguin, passed away on September 11, 2023. Helen was born on March 6, 1948, in Three Rivers, Texas to Irma Anna (Braune) and Gerhard Fritz Heinen. She attended Three Rivers High School and received her Associate’s Degree from Bee County College. Helen will be remembered for caring for others through many Home Health Agencies.
She loved and enjoyed her pets, plants, and birds. Her most favorite times were spent with her grandchildren.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Jean Buehring, Joyce Liska, and Mabel Kotara, and her brother, Johnnie Heinen.
Survivors include her loving husband, Mickey Guynes; son, Brandon Coleman, and wife Lori; daughter, Jennifer Welkener Kolbe, and husband Scott; grandchildren, Kaylee, Brooke, and Bradley Coleman, Mason, Kyle, and Lauren Kolbe; sisters, Dora White, Ruby Pugh, and Mary Jane Heinen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Ray Point Cemetery in Live Oak County near Pawnee and Three Rivers with the Rev. Mitchell Bynum officiating (Mickey’s son). Serving as pallbearers will be Mason Kolbe, Kyle Kolbe, Bradley Coleman, Don Liska, Sean Nave, and J. G. Pugh. A reception will follow at Ray Point Community Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ray Point Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 270, Three Rivers, Texas, 78071.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.