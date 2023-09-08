Helen Martinson

1919 - 2023
Helen Hope Balch Martinson passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Seguin, Texas on September 3, 2023. She was 57 days shy of her 104th birthday.
Helen was born to Lillian and Berta Bach on October 30, 1919 in Elba, Alabama. She grew up in nearby Fayette, where she began her life-long love of music. Helen graduated from Montevalo College for Women, where she became an expert on both piano and organ. After graduation, she began her career both teaching and performing her talents in Greenville, and Birmingham; all the while, maintaining the grace, etiquette and charm of a true lady of the South.
It was in Birmingham where music led to her meeting the love of her life, Roy, who was an accomplished cellist. Roy lived in Iowa, and was visiting his brother, a colleague of Helen’s, in Birmingham. They were set up with a blind date by his brother, and that was it — they started making beautiful music together until Roy’s death in 2000.
After their marriage in 1947, Roy and Helen moved to Evanston, IL, where Roy completed his education at Northwestern University. After graduation, Roy was selected as a cellist for the Houston Symphony, necessitating their move to Houston in 1950.
In Houston, Helen and Roy started raising their family — Ed and Marty, and became involved in the formation and founding of Christ the King Lutheran Church, where she served as organist and choir director for 31 years. She also taught in the Houston ISD elementary system for several years, as well as giving private piano instructions in her home.
They moved to Seguin in 1989, and she soon became involved in many volunteer activities including Seguin Conservation Society, Mid-Texas Symphony, Christian Cupboard, Lazy Daisy Garden Club, multitudes of groups and committees at her beloved St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, and substitute pianist/organist at several local churches.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Martinson, parents Lillian and Berta Balch, and her brother Crawford Balch, and his wife Ruth.
She is survived by her son, Ed Martinson of Houston, daughter, Marty Keil and husband Don of Seguin, granddaughter Morgan Stubbs and husband Cameron of Georgetown, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Friday, September 15, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 201 E Nolte St., Seguin, TX. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Mid-Texas Symphony, The Seguin Conservation Society, or The Christian Cupboard.