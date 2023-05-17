Hugo William “Billy” Ackermann, Jr., age 80 of Seguin, passed away on May 15, 2023. Billy was born on November 30, 1942 in Seguin, Texas to Thusnelda Ella Emma (Pfeil) and Hugo William Ackermann, Sr.
Billy was a 1961 graduate of Schertz Cibolo High School. He enlisted in the Army National Guard after graduation and then retired as a Major after 25 years of service. His career as an engineer allowed him to work on many projects throughout the United States, Mexico and Japan.
In his leisure he enjoyed everything outdoors, including hunting, fishing, biking and outdoor photography. He was always very creative with his hands on projects that he liked.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Daniel Harborth.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ackermann; daughter, Nicci Little and husband Bryant; son, Mitchell Ackermann; sister, Nelda Harborth; brother, Howard Ackermann and wife Cathy; granddaughter, Lauren Little; beloved grand dog, Jax; several nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Willie Stratemann officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery in Geronimo.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Ackermann, Jimmy Ackermann, Bryant Little, Brad Babel, Timothy Swinney, and Steven Jobe. Honorary pallbearers will be Derial Lutz, Eddie Lutz, and Albert Ackermann.
