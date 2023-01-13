Ida Lee Miller Pierce, 93 of Seguin, Texas, was called to heaven on January 10, 2023 with her family by her side.
She entered this world on October 27, 1929 in Athens, TX, born to James and Monie Miller. Her parents raised her, along with her brother and three sisters, to love God and serve him in everything they did. Everyone that met Ida saw this in her life and loved her deeply. She touched many lives.
Ida married Richard C. Pierce on January 7, 1948 in Lubbock, TX and remained married until his passing in 1973. She never remarried and devoted her life to raising her two children and her nursing career. She worked as a nurse in several hospitals and doctors’ offices in Lubbock and at what was then called Guadalupe Valley Hospital in Seguin for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard C. Pierce of Wolfforth, TX; brother James E. Miller of Lubbock, TX; sister Thelma Miller Watson of Lubbock, TX; and sister Gennette Miller Henson of Athens, TX; three nieces and one great-niece.
She is survived by her sister Kathryn Miller Johns of Seguin, TX; son and daughter-in-law Tommy Pierce and Brenda Kunde of McQueeney, TX; daughter and son-in-law Tana and Vincent Grothues of New Braunfels, TX; granddaughter and husband Samantha Kunde Hair and Jeffrey Hair of Seguin, TX; granddaughter Nicolette Pierce of Marion, TX; granddaughter and husband Adrianna Grothues Hernandez and Bobby Hernandez of Lawrenceville, GA; grandson Jared P. Grothues of New Braunfels, TX; six great-grandchildren, Stephen, Brenna and William Hair and Adeline, Hope and Evie Hernandez; and one future great- granddaughter to be born in April 2023; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Remarkable HealthCare of Seguin and Hope Hospice of New Braunfels for the love, care and compassion they gave to our mother while she was with them.
Services will take place at Goetz Funeral Home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Viewing is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Zan Sellers of Hope Hospice officiating. Graveside services will be held in Lubbock, TX on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels (611 N Walnut, New Braunfels, TX 78130).