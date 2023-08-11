Jack Hay, age 85, of Seguin, passed away on August 11, 2023. Jack was born on April 13, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, to Lavon (Jackson) and Samuel Joseph Hay.
Jack served in the auto parts industry working as a parts salesman up until his retirement. He worked at several parts stores and automotive dealerships from Boerne to Gonzales. He enjoyed working in his shop and was a fan of Auto Racing. His most precious times were spent with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Polly Hay; sons, Scott Hay and wife Debbie, and Samuel Lee Hay and wife Colette; grandchildren, Matthew Hay and wife Lanie, Rebecca Arnst and husband Kolby, and Shannon Canham and husband Colt; great-grandchildren Landon Arnst, James (J.J.) Arnst, Elizabeth Chamberlain, and Jaxson Hay; brother-in-law Ben Hoeffner and wife Bea; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Burial Park South in San Antonio, Texas with Chaplain Emanuel Carpenter officiating.
Pallbearers will be Scott Hay, Samuel Lee Hay, Matthew Hay, Kolby Arnst, Colt Canham, and Don Scaramozi.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.