James Arthur Hood, age 77, of Seguin, Texas passed away on July 3, 2023. He was born on August 7, 1945, in Minden, Louisiana to Cortez (Pearson) and Elmer Hood.
James is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Larry Hood, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” (Pape) and Marvin “Ted” Henderson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Shari Hood; daughters, Dana Kincaid and husband Carlton, and Kelli Hutka and husband Michael; grandchildren, C.J. Kincaid, Cassidy Kincaid, Evan Hutka, and Krista Hutka; brother, Dan Hood and wife Patsy; brother-in-law, Galen Ted Henderson and wife Latricia; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating James’ life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Hillcrest Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Moak officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held in San Geronimo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Church, P. O. Box 267, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
