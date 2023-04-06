James Austin Bettersworth

October 2, 1938 to March 30, 2023
It is with heavy hearts we share the news of our beloved husband and father, James A. Bettersworth’s, peaceful passing on March 30, 2023. He leaves his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Jo, his sisters Linda and Betty Ann, four sons Scott, Matt, Jamey, and Michael, their cherished wives Nancy, Jan, Sherry, and Karla, and nine adored grandchildren Abby, Garrett, Anna, Wyatt, Ava, Carter, Dillon, Evan, and James.
Jim was born October 2, 1938 and was 84 at his passing. He spent much of his youth in Boerne, Texas where he cultivated a love for the outdoors. Jim met Betty Jo, his lifelong love, at Baylor University. They graduated, married, and Jim was commissioned in the Air Force all on May 27, 1960.
His service as a Special Agent took him to Pakistan and the United Kingdom. He returned to Texas and entered banking. His love for America never wavered and he sometimes regretted leaving the military.
Jim founded First Commercial Bank and Southwestern ComCorp, Inc., shaping the SBA lending industry in South Texas and testified in Washington about the industry’s economic impact.
Later in life, Jim pursued his love of tennis and became a scratch golfer. He remained active in real estate, buying and selling ranches, and building spec homes with his son Scott. He helped sons James establish his law firm and Matt and business partner Dave Fuqua Hill Country Rifles and encouraged Michael in his many pursuits.
Jim lived by a strict code of integrity, passing it to his children.
His love for ranch life never waned, and he introduced his sons to hunting and the outdoors. Being on a ranch with family and friends, a glass of Johnnie Walker, and a cigarette always made him happy.
Jim was devoted to Betty Jo and she was his primary concern until the end. Diagnosed with leukemia, he fought the disease for years, driven by love for his family. Jim’s longtime friend and primary care physician, Tommy Raetzsch, gave invaluable support to both Jim and Betty Jo.
Many have shared stories of Jim’s support in launching businesses and overcoming personal challenges. He was generous with advice and opinions and the family is grateful to those who cherish his memory. He will be dearly missed.
Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. A private wake in New Braunfels will honor his wishes. The Hospice Austin’s Christopher House staff deserve our deepest gratitude for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Hospice Austin’s Christopher House, 2820 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702.