James D. Cathey Jr. was born on November 12, 1940, in Kingsbury, Texas, to Ila Margaret (Joines) Cathey and James D. Cathey Sr. He passed away on May 31, 2023, at the age of 82 in San Marcos, Texas, surrounded by his family.
James met Ethel in Highlands, Texas, in 1956, and they fell in love. They were married in 1958 and had three children together. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy, and after 20 years, he retired from his military career. James was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge in Highlands, Texas. When he moved to Seguin, he worked at SMI for 13 years.
In his younger years, James enjoyed fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed reading books and playing computer games.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Ila and James D. Cathey Sr.; his sons, James Scott Cathey and Randy Ray Cathey; his maternal grandparents, Lucy and Wayman Hickman; and his paternal grandparents, Addie Bell and Jeff Davis Cathey.
James is survived by his wife of 65 years of marriage, Ethel L. Cathey, his only daughter, Christie Louise Cathey; grandchildren, Jennifer Fox and husband Aaron, Stephen Cathey and wife Phylicia and Daniel Cathey and wife Marissa; 7 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ray and wife Kim; sister-in-law, Vicki as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Funeral Service to Celebrate James’ Life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Kingsbury Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.