James Edward “Tuddy” Dietz, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on May 13, 2023. Tuddy was born on June 6, 1936 in Seguin, Texas to Hilda (Kuehne) and Harry Anton Dietz.
He was born and raised in Seguin, and was a member of the Seguin High School Class of 1954. He proudly served his country in the National Guard.
Tuddy was a lifetime member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church where he served two terms on the church council. He began his banking career at First National Bank as a loan officer and agricultural estimator which included valuing cattle. He retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 2001.
He was involved in many clubs and memberships serving throughout Guadalupe County including, Guadalupe County Farm Bureau, Guadalupe County Fair Association, Guadalupe County Ground Water Conservation District, Texas Greyhound Association member, active in the Kingsbury Fire Department, Seguin Noon Lions, Seguin Outdoor Learning Center, Guadalupe County Wildlife Management Committee and a 4-H leader for the Horse Club.
His service also included Guadalupe County Commissioner for five years and a founding member of the Beloved and ever Popular Buck Fever, Inc. of which he served as President and Treasurer.
He was an active long-time member of the Kingsbury Masonic Lodge #887 AF & AM.
A lover of the outdoors, Tuddy will be remembered as a longtime farmer and rancher who also loved fishing and hunting. He also loved watching the rodeos on the cowboy channel, especially when his granddaughter Ashlee is competing.
Tuddy is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Jeanette Dolle Dietz, his parents, his brother, Harry Dietz, his nephew, Harry Gene Dietz and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Linda (Illhardt) and Leroy Dolle and brothers-in-law, Herman and Stanley Dolle.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Jami Dietz-Carley and husband Spencer; grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Ashlee Carley, Kahlan “Kay Kay” Dietz and Adric Dietz; daughter-in-law, Dr. Elisabeth Noelke; sisters-in-law, Linda Dietz and Anne Dolle; special beloved friends, Sylvia and Refugio “Cuco” Campos; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. Jim Price officiating and under the auspices of the Kingsbury Masonic Lodge #887 AF & AM. Interment will follow in the Eden Cemetery. One of his final wishes was for everyone that had a cattle brand to bring it to the cemetery to brand his casket. A reception will follow at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center (Big Red Barn).
For those whom desire the service may be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/@emanuelslutheranseguin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Cerda, Mickey Franz, Jared Koehler, Weston Koehler, Tim Dudley, Harlyn Goebel, Chris Ayotte, Dr. Scott Bugai, Donnie Henk and Ross Roessing. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Allan and Debbie Bode, Kathy Brady, William and Sally Maierhofer, Lilo Mondin, Margaret Taylor, Steve and Barbara Koehler, Greg and Kaye Koehler, Dr. James Rider and Dr. David Rider, Wilfred Bartoskewitz, Burl and Delores Smith, Adam Pierra, Refugio and Sylvia Campos, Louis, Pam Etzel and Jeff Kolbe.
Special thanks to his loving caregiver, Priscilla Garcia at Home Instead, and Advanced Home Health for their wonderful care of Tuddy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eden Cemetery Association, c/o Pamela Durbin, 107 Dolle Farm Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155, Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 155, Kingsbury, Texas, 78638, Buck Fever, P. O. Box 230, Seguin, Texas, 78156 or to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.