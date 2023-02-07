James Eugene “Jimmy” De La Garza Sr., age 79 of Seguin, passed away on February 5, 2023. Jimmy was born on March 4, 1943 in Seguin, Texas to Elizabeth (Morales) and Uvaldo De La Garza.
Jimmy began his career in law enforcement in 1977 with the Seguin Police Department, retiring in 2013. He then worked part time in the Juvenile Detention Center at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. He took great pride in his work as he loved and cared for his community here in Seguin and Guadalupe County.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert De La Garza and David De La Garza, and half-sister, Linda Morin.
Survivors include his children, Toni Gonzales and partner, Leonard Medina, James De La Garza, Jr. and partner, Rosalinda M. Gonzales, and Joel De La Garza; former wife and friend, Tonie R. De La Garza; grandchildren, Juan Menchaca and fiancé Yessie Avila, Mark Menchaca and partner Rosemary Sanchez, Amy Boudreau and husband Ed, Toni Medina and partner Jeremiah Wisher, and Carissa Medina and partner Fabian Fonseca, James De La Garza, III, Joshua De La Garza, and Jacob P. De La Garza and partner Daina Juarez; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank De La Garza and wife Mary, Valdo De La Garza, Jr. and wife Judy, and Carlos De La Garza and wife Annie; half-brother, Troy Morin and wife Dina; step-sister, Josephina Galvan; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Jimmy will lie in repose at Tres Hewell Mortuary, Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. Visitation will begin at St. James Catholic Church at 5 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Visitation will begin again on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Canon Stanislaw Fiuk officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Juan Menchaca, Mark Menchaca, James De La Garza, III, Joshua De La Garza, Jacob De La Garza and Mark Anthony Menchaca. Honorary pallbearers will be Veronica and Johnny San Miguel, Stacy and Tom Ballard, and Janice Weinman and husband Kevin Seider.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.