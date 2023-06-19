James Henzen, age 76 of Seguin, Texas, was called home on June 17, 2023. James was born on July 17, 1946, in Seguin, Texas to Viola (Kickeritz) and Joseph Lawrence Henzen.
James is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Cheryl Henzen and his sister, Arlene Cielencki.
Survivors include daughter, Karen Cunningham (Ron); brother, Larry Henzen (Phyllis); sister, Kathleen Williams (Mark); grandsons, Hunter and Luke Cunningham; nephews, Christopher Cielencki (Davina) and their daughter, Margaret; Kyle Williams (Kara) and their daughter, Kelley; Ryan Williams (Jordan) and their children, Lennyn and Rowan and Karl Henzen; nieces, Hannah Adams (Kyle) and their son, Park; and Megan Dawkins (Derek); as well as numerous other family members and friends.
James was a lifelong Rancher; he took pride in his hard work out on the ranch and enjoyed every minute. James was a world traveler as well. He and his wife Cheryl loved going all over the world to places such as Scotland, Ireland, England, South Africa, Germany, Austria, Alaska, and many more. He was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. But most of all he was a devoted father and grandfather and loved his family with everything in him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. A funeral mass will be Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Canon Stanislaw Fiuk, STD officiating at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Hunter Cunningham, Karl Henzen, Kyle Adams, Kyle Williams, Ryan Williams, and Derek Dawkins will serve as pallbearers.
