James Lewis McKee, age 67, of Seguin, Tx, passed away on Aug. 18, 2023. James was born on Oct. 6, 1955 in Guadalupe County to Louis Mae (Sanders) and John Lawrence McKee.
James was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Alice McKee, and sisters Marion Nesbitt and Connie Lewis.
Survivors include brother Larry McKee and wife, Becky, numbers nieces and nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.
James graduated from Seguin High School in 1974 and worked as a welder.
A memorial will be held for James at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer St. in Seguin. This is in conjunction with the memorial for his sister, Connie Lewis.