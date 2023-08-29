Jamie Lee Salaz, a loving son, husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 36 in Seguin, Texas on August 26, 2023. He was born on November 4, 1986 in Seguin.
Jamie’s life was marked by his dedication to his work and his commitment to providing for his family. As an RV Tech and contractor, he poured his heart into his work, always striving for excellence and diligently attending to every detail. His friends admired him for his tireless work ethic.
Beyond his work achievements, Jamie was a man of many interests and hobbies. He had a deep love for fishing, enjoying the peace and tranquility it brought him. He delighted in taking trips to the beach, kayaking with his son, and immersing himself in nature. Camping was another favorite pastime of Jamie’s; he cherished the opportunity to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and spend quality time with his loved ones around a campfire. Perhaps most memorable were the times when he would fire up the grill for a good old-fashioned BBQ with friends and family. Jamie’s playful nature shone through as he played with his son and daughters, creating cherished memories that will be treasured forever.
Jamie’s family meant everything to him. As a loving partner of over 20 years to Meagan Levensailor, he embodied what it meant to be a spouse — supporting her and celebrating their shared accomplishments together. Their love was an unwavering bond that weathered the storms of life.
Jamie’s children were the light of his life, Josiah Salaz, Neveah Salaz, Lexi Salaz, Aubrey Salaz, McKayla Salaz and Javen Rivera.
Jamie was blessed with a caring mother, Rebecca Salaz, and a devoted father, Daniel Cuadros. Through their love and guidance, Jamie developed the values that shaped him into the kind-hearted person he was known to be. He is also survived by his brother Wally Salaz, sister Senayda Salaz, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his immediate family, Jamie leaves behind a host of in-laws who became his own family. Mary (Tom), Lance (Britni), Stephen (Monique), Randy (Crystal), and Ed (Mary) were all people he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Pablo and Lucia Salaz, aunt Cynthia Garcia, uncles Mike Salaz and Zeke Salaz, as well as his biological father Eddie Torrez.
Jamie will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His vibrant spirit and loving nature will forever resonate in our hearts. May he find eternal peace in the embrace of our heavenly Father.
A Visitation to Celebrate the Life of Jamie will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of his life will begin at 6:00 p.m. All services will conclude Thursday evening in the chapel.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.