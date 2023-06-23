Jerry Lynn Kirk, age 75 of Seguin, passed away on June 18, 2023. He was born in Corsicana, TX on December 29, 1947 to Lloyd and Lily Kirk.
Jerry is preceded in death by his loving wife Kathy Kirk, his eldest daughter Cynthia Kirk as well as his parents.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Grimm and husband Chris; Elizabeth Tijerina and husband Ernest; Wendi and Cheryl Kirk. Grandchildren, Kiley and Grace Tijerina; Linsey and Dora Gonzales; Morgan, Allie, and Carl Grimm.; Jared and Jordan Kirk and Khloe Anderson; Jessica Young. Great grandchildren, Ava Contreras; Audrey Ruiz; Adalida, Malila, and Vidalia Conner; Danielle and Garrett Wynne; Dimitri Kloesel. Brothers Joe and Billy Kirk.
Jerry moved to Seguin in 1986 where he met his loving wife, Kathy. He was a contractor for many years before starting his own roofing company which he kept going til the day he died. He was a loving family man who enjoyed cooking especially on the pit for family and friends. Jerry lived life to its fullest, and he put family before everything. He will be dearly missed by many.
The family plans on spreading Jerry’s ashes with his wife, Kathy’s ashes at the beach in the near future.