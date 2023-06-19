Joe Polanco, Jr., age 80 of Seguin, passed away on June 18, 2023. Joe was born in Seguin, Texas on October 19, 1942, to Decideria (Avalos) and Joe Polanco, Sr.
Joe was a 48-year employee of SMI (CMC) where he drove an eighteen-wheeler throughout the south. He loved playing golf with all his golfing buddies from Pan American Golf Association and No Le Hace Golf Club at various golf courses in the area. His most treasured times were spent with his family and friends.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Damian Polanco, Jr., granddaughter, Maricela Sauseda, brothers, Pedro Polanco, Narciso Polanco, and Geronimo Polanco, and sister, Julia Gaitan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Carolina Polanco; daughters, Caroline Hernandez and husband Bob, and Irene Chavez and husband Mark; son, Damian Polanco, Sr., and wife Angel; grandchildren, Melissa Hernandez and husband Kris, Michael Hernandez and wife Danica, Freddie Rodriguez and partner Nicole Worley, Mario Rodriguez and wife Melissa, Carlos Rodriguez and wife Marina, Christina Polanco, and Richard Rene Polanco; great-grandchildren, Della, Aspen, Gavin, Aaron, Julianna, Penelope and Ariel; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
We would like to thank the staff of Legend Oaks Health Care and Rehabilitation of New Braunfels for their loving care.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Freddie Rodriguez, Mario Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez, Michael Hernandez, Richard Rene Polanco, Melissa Hernandez, and Christina Polanco.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.