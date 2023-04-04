John Brice Dikes, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on April 1, 2023, in Seguin, Tx. He was born January 11, 1939, in San Antonio, TX to Nora Lee (Brice) and John Alexander Dikes.
John was a graduate of Brackenridge High School, Class of 1957 in San Antonio. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1957 to 1966.
For 38 years he was employed with City Public Service in San Antonio. John served on the Church Council at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion for several years. He and his wife Patricia are currently members of Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin. John was proud to serve as a Gideon, assisting many to receive the word of God through the distribution of the Holy Bible.
John had many interests and hobbies including riding motorcycles in his younger years, coaching YMCA Football, deer hunting and traveling. His most treasured times were spent with family and friends, especially showing hogs with his son and watching his grandson grow up through the years.
John is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years Patricia Ann (Causey) Dikes; son John David Dikes and wife Beth; grandson Kyle Nicholas and wife Sara-Ashley; his beloved dog “Mis Sassy”; brothers-in-law, Harvey Causey, David McKinley and wife Shirley, Paul Causey, Jesse Causey and wife Pat and Larry Causey and wife Cindy; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Cave officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, The Gideons International, P. O. Box 736, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105-9959.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.