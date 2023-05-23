John Henry Wieding, age 70 of Seguin, passed away on May 19, 2023. John was born on September 12, 1952, in Seguin, Texas. He was a 1971 graduate of Seguin High School. John retired after 30 years, with SMI now CMC where he worked as a maintenance mechanic.
John loved everything outdoors, especially hunting. He loved welding and barbecuing including building and welding barbecue pits. His favorite times were spent among family and friends, particularly with his grandchildren who never wanted to miss any of their activities.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wilson Maddox, and his brother, Curtis Wieding.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Brenda Kay Wieding; son, Wesley Warren Wieding and wife, Terri; grandchildren who knew and loved him as Pop Pop, Brayden, Brylee and Brealyn Wieding; mother, Marie Wieding; sisters, Bertha Krueger and husband Allen, Connie Sill and husband Louis, Debbie Rohde and partner, Stuart Falor, and Tammy Schulle and husband Alton; sisters-in-law, Connie Falkenberg and husband, Leroy, and Judy Schulze and husband, Val; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Toby Burk officiating. Interment will follow in the Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Krueger, Alton Schulle, Dennis Zamzow, Maurice Zamzow, Donnie Zamzow, Caide Krueger, Scott Prothero, Chance Schulle, and Stuart Falor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek, 3305 Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.