On Feb. 21st 2023, our beloved John Wayne Gollie passed away in Maricopa County Arizona. John was born in San Antonio Texas on May 8, 1966 and was a long time resident of Seguin Texas.
John was a proud Army National Guard Veteran, an accomplished entrepreneur, and a generous and caring friend to everyone who knew him. John epitomized what it meant to be a devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandpa.
He loved cooking and dancing and above all else he loved fishing. John had an infectious spirit and a passion for life. He also had a way of making everyone feel like the most special person he knew.
John is survived by his wife Erica Gollie and their four daughters Isabella, Hannah, Lexi, and Morgan, his siblings Mari Gollie Capehart (Robert), John A. Gollie (Jenna), Naomi Gollie Guerra (Joe), Donna R. Heinen (Doug), Keith Chipman (Barbara), Scott C. Power, Melissa Byrd, and Dustin Jones (Sada), and parents Honey and Bruce Jones. John was preceded in death by his father John A. Gollie.
The magnitude of his loss cannot be expressed in words.
Funeral arrangements are pending.