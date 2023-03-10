Johnnie Albert Smith, of Yorktown, formerly of Kingsbury, passed away on March 9, 2023 at the age of 93 years and 10 months. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou and three daughters, Debbie, Donna, and Nancy. He had 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was married for 66 years and 10 months.
He is preceded in death by sons, Gary and Dennis, his parents and 9 siblings.
Johnnie was a devoted husband and father. He was a deacon in his church and loved the Lord. He raised his children to love the Lord as well. He loved his country and served it proudly in the United States Army in WWII and Korea, loved to fish and hunt and volunteer with the fire department.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kingsbury Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Jones and Brother John Rabon officiating and military honors conducted. Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Jacob Smith, Aaron Morris, Larry Coons, David Larison and Bill Harborth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.