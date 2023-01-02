Johnny H. Cruz, age 75, of Seguin passed away on January 1, 2023. He was born on August 24, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Mary S. (Hinojosa) and Antonio L. Cruz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Frances Mora, and brother Ralph Cruz.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 54 years, Mary; his daughter, Dr. Rachel Yvonne Cruz (Deborah Siller-Cruz); son, Johnny Cruz (Lizza Cruz); nephew whom he loved like a son, Alex Briseño (Madison Clark); and his grandchildren, Diego Joaquin and Penelope Isabel. He is also survived by his brothers, Antonio, Edward, Manuel, and Robert; sister-in-law, Esther Bodin; and brother-in-law, Louis Flores.
After graduating from Brackenridge High School in 1966, he was drafted in the Army in June 1967 and started serving in the Vietnam War in December of the same year. While in Vietnam, he earned the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and two Army Commendation medals, among others. He married his beloved wife shortly after his return home. Johnny made a career in floor covering, where he started and owned J. H. Cruz Floor Installation.
He sponsored many youth sports teams through the years and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he spent decades assisting with the religious education program.
He spent much of his retirement enjoying his passions: traveling with Mary, playing golf with his buddies at Max Starke Park Golf Course, and providing a smile to each of our days.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. A procession will leave from Tres Hewell Mortuary at 9:30 am on Thursday, January 5, 2023 heading to Our Lady of Guadalupe for a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment with full military honors will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Bennett, Jerry Rios, John Mora, Richard Sanchez, David Ponce, Luis Flores III.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.