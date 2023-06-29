Jose Sanchez Perez, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on June 28, 2023. Jose was born on April 1, 1942, in Alice, Texas to Felicita (Sanchez) and Procopio Perez. Jose was raised in Alice, Texas, and graduated from Alice High School.
He spent a short stint in the United States Army before graduating from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in criminology and corrections. Jose and Jane met at First Baptist Church in Houston and were later married on March 27, 1971. He retired from Bexar County/ Attorney General’s Office as an Adult Probation Officer. Jane and Jose were active members of First Baptist Church in Seguin.
Jose is preceded in death by his son Andres Perez, his parents, his brother Julian Perez and wife Terry, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mildred and Myron Bergquist.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Jane Bergquist Perez; daughters, Felicia Perez, and Amy Shepperd, and husband Chris, and Naomi Angellford and husband Marcellus; grandchildren, Kiera, Adelynn, Gabbie, Charleston, and Cameron Shepperd, and Boaz and Selah Angellford; brother, Procopio “Coco” Perez, and wife Alicia; sister, Carmen Moreno, and husband Valdo; brothers-in-law, Joe Bergquist and wife Laura, Eric Bergquist and wife Linda and Emil Bergquist and wife Ralene; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and many friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery followed by a gathering at the Church Fellowship Hall. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
For those who desire the services may be live-streamed at vimeo.com/event/3535169.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to the charity of one’s choice.
