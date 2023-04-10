Josefina Cañas, age 84 of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023. “Fina” was born in Mexico to Josefina and Jose Salud and lived most of her life in Seguin. She was a member of St. James Church and St. Ann’s Circle and found strength in her faith and family.
Fina is preceded in death by her parents and 12 siblings. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Angel Cañas; daughter Dr. Fina Barouch and her husband Dan; granddaughters, Susanna and Natalie; older sister Elisa; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin, Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Canon Stanislaw Fiuk officiating. A reception will follow in the Family Center. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.