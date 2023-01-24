Josefina “Josie” Ybarra Castro was called Home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023 at the age of 73. She was born on August 27, 1949 in Seguin, Texas to Ricardo Ibarra and Maria Cruz Aguero.
Josie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed going out with her sisters and spending time with family especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting knickknacks and listening to music. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Josie is preceded in death by her parents, Ricardo Ibarra and Maria Cruz Aguero and her brothers, Juan A. Ybarra and Alberto Aguero.
Left to cherish her memory is her spouse, Ramiro Castro; her children, Miguel Angel Ybarra and Elizabeth Christine Wright (Jeffery); grandchildren, Kailynn Ybarra and Ryder Wright; brothers and sisters, Valentine Fuentes (Melba), Amelia Lara (Amadeo), Minnie Zamora (Juan Soliz), Armando Aguero (Debbie), Margarita Rutherford (Buddy), Isidro Aguero (Elva) and Genaro Aguero as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on January 25, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on January 26, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Palmer Mortuary and a funeral procession will depart the chapel at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Services will conclude at the church and Josie’s wishes of cremation will follow at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.