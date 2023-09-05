Joyce Elaine Kutac Elliott, age 86 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2023. Joyce was born on October 3, 1936, in Yoakum, Texas to Tillie Amalia (Strauss) and Victor August Kutac.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Charles Wharton, her sister, Judy Kutac Holecek, and her brother, James Kutac.
Joyce was a fundamentally good person with a deep faith. She was sweet, kind, caring, and also had a sharp sense of humor.
Joyce was born in Yoakum, but grew up in Seguin. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Seguin High School where she played cornet in the marching band. She attended Texas Lutheran College and transferred to the University of Texas, graduating with a degree in Education. After graduation, she began teaching elementary school in Victoria, Texas.
She met Bob on a blind date in August of 1959 and they were married on July 23, 1960. They were blessed with three children and Joyce loved being a mother and homemaker. She made a good and comfortable home for the family in each of several locations. She was later employed by the IRS as an administrative assistant and retired in 1994.
In retirement, she and Bob enjoyed traveling, especially to her ancestral homeland of the Czech Republic. In 1996 they returned to her hometown of Seguin. She was active in St. James Parish until health issues kept her at home. Joyce enjoyed getting together with her high school classmates, the 54 Girls. She loved reading (especially mysteries), traveling, word puzzles, and was a cutthroat Uno player.
Most of all, she loved being with her children, grandchildren, and new great-grandson. She and Bob were devoted to each other until the very end.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Robert R. “Bob” Elliott, Jr.; children, Elaine Teas and husband Andy, Jeff Elliott and wife Valerie, and Elizabeth Elliott; grandchildren, Robert Teas and wife Elizabeth, Paul Teas and partner Aileen Dobersztyn, Tara Teas and partner Devin Streit, and Stacie Elliott and partner Jorge Esparza Hernandez; great-grandson, Henry Parker Teas; sister-in-law, Kathy Kutac; brother-in-law, James Holecek; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Canon Stanislaw Fiuk and the Reverend Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Graveside services and interment will take place at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Antonio Flores, MD, and the staff of Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for their kindness, patience, and gentle care.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
