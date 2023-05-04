Former Seguinite Julie Claire Schroeder Pearson passed away after a brief illness on March 29, 2023 in Oregon City, OR. Julie was born on Feb. 1, 1943 to Fredlein Joseph and Marie Grace Schroeder in Seguin, Texas.
She graduated from Seguin High School in 1961 and attended the University of New Mexico where she met and married Neal Pearson, her husband of more than 60 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. It was said that, “she was the glue that held the family together.”
She and Neal enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Fredlein J. Schroeder, Jr.
She is survived by her husband; son, Mark Pearson and daughter, Kimberly Anderson; grandchildren, Forest Pearson, McKenzie, Samantha, and Andrew Anderson; brother Paul Schroeder.
She was loved and will be missed.
Private graveside services are planned.