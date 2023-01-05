Julie Kay Sagebiel, age 65, was blessed to go ‘Home’ on December 21, 2022. She was born on May 29, 1957 to Luther Paul and Dorothy Anderson Sagebiel.
Julie’s memorial service is Thursday, January 12, 2023, with visitation from 10-11am, followed by the service at 11am at Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E Cedar St, Seguin, TX 78155, Pastor Dan Cave presiding. A reception will be held immediately following the memorial service at Faith’s Life Enrichment Center. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FaithLutheranChurchSeguinTx.
Julie was the ‘caboose’ as she affectionately called herself, the last of five children. Being born with Down’s Syndrome, Julie was a very special child, and our parents dedicated their lives to raising her with their unrelenting love. We all embraced Julie’s special needs and gifts as she lived a fulfilled life.
Julie loved life! She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She loved her church, Faith Lutheran.
Being very sports minded, she loved her local Matadors and TLU Bulldogs, even being named an honorary coach, as well as an honorary cheerleader, for the Bulldogs. She also loved her Cowboys, making about ten trips to see them, as well as the Longhorns, Spurs and Astros.
She shared her love and smiles through the years, calling you on your birthday or sending you a special letter—simple things that warmed family and friends’ hearts.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers; Pat (Missy), Craig (Pam) and Bobby (Molly) Sagebiel and sister Debbie (Bobby) Moncrief; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her God-child, Tilden Nash.
Julie’s love lives strong in our hearts and souls. She was our beautiful angel with a precious soul. We are thankful for the staffs of GVNC and Guadalupe Regional Hospice for their loving care of Julie.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E Cedar St, Seguin, TX 78155 or to the TLU Vern Lundquist Athletic Center, c/o TLU, 1000 W Court St, Seguin, TX 78155
Julie loved Jesus and she loved Christmas. We can only imagine the joy she experienced seeing Jesus, and declaring, I KNOW YOU!!!
